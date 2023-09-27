The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Armidale mayor Sam Coupland and has been re-elected for a second term

By Staff Writers
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Sam Coupland has been voted in for a second term. Picture supplied.
Mayor Sam Coupland has been voted in for a second term. Picture supplied.

Councillors have thrown their support behind Mayor Sam Coupland and voted him in to serve a second term as mayor of Armidale Regional Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.