The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council
Health

Country mayors signed an MOU with the Rural Doctors Network

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Country Mayors' Association (CMA) chief Jamie Chaffey is spearheading a council-led effort to resuscitate the ailing number of health professionals in the New England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.