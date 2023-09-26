"They will submit videos for consideration by the OnSTAGE showcase team and will hear back in December, but the very act of being nominated is a significant achievement. Results like this highlight the academic advantage and resources of the creative arts at TAS with its own specialist performance theatre, and the students will be able to walk into their written exams with confidence next term. It's an incredible way for these performers to end their careers on the Hoskins Centre stage, some, since their primary school days."