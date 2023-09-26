The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
Schools

TAS students nominated for HSC showcase OnSTAGE!

By Staff Writers
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:14pm, first published September 26 2023 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left TAS students Chelsea Bourke, Meave Churchyard, (bottom) Felicity Barton, Jasper ONeil and Netty Wysall examine toxic popularity in The Prefects.
From left TAS students Chelsea Bourke, Meave Churchyard, (bottom) Felicity Barton, Jasper ONeil and Netty Wysall examine toxic popularity in The Prefects.

THE entire year 12 drama class at The Armidale School has ended a long commitment to creative arts at TAS in style with their performances being nominated for the statewide HSC drama showcase, OnSTAGE!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.