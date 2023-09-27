OVERSEAS migrants are propping up population growth across the New England, according to statistics just published.
Armidale, Inverell, Glen Innes and Tenterfield's populations would have plummeted had it not been for migrants coming to the area, mainly for work.
Moree's population fell by 666 people between 2016 and 2021, despite 157 migrants moving there.
The data was collated by non-for-profit, community organisation Regional Development Australia - Northern Inland.
Overall, the region grew by just 0.7 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
That was well behind the rest of NSW, which experienced a 4.7 per cent increase in population between the same period.
A total of 4539 overseas migrants moved to New England between 2016 and 2021.
The data showed Queensland and the NSW North Coast were the preferred destinations for people moving away from across the New England.
"There is a need to keep pursuing activities which attract residents and businesses to our region and reduce the out-migration from the region," RDA Northern Inland NSW executive director Nathan Axelsson said.
"This will be a combination of both employment and business opportunities, but also liveability and service provision factors."
The University of New England in Armidale, Costa's tomato farm in Guyra and Bindaree Food Group in Inverell were believed to be a major employment pull to the area for overseas migrants, Mr Axelsson said.
Armidale had the highest number of overseas migrants moving to the area (1787 people), followed by Inverell (365), Moree (157), Glen Innes (98) and Tenterfield (68).
Mr Axelsson said the data did not capture the tree change movement that flowed from COVID lockdowns and work-from-home changes post-2021.
"Tenterfield has become a bit of a tree change destination, with people moving in from the coast," Mr Axelsson said.
"We are also expecting more workers moving to the area in the next five-year period because of the renewable energy zone."
Climate affected the population of Moree Plains, with the area experiencing the worst drought on record, which had a knock-on effect of fewer farm work available.
Uralla and Walcha Shire both experienced a net loss of population between 2016 and 2021; Uralla saw 154 people leave the town and Walcha, 112 people.
Tamworth bucked the trend.
Despite 170 people moving away from the city (mainly to Queensland, the North Coast and Newcastle), the area's population actually grew by 2662 people, or 4.4 per cent, between 2016 and 2021.
Mr Axelsson said that indicated the net outflow of population and deaths was more than compensated for by the domestic and overseas migration inflows and births.
