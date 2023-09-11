The Armidale Express
UNE is hosting the Attorney General Mark Dreyfus for lecture

Heath Forsyth
Heath Forsyth
September 12 2023 - 5:30am
Public Lecture: Attorney-General- Hon Mark Dreyfus to deliver a lecture on 'A Voice to Parliament at the UNE in September.
This year's Sir Frank Kitto public UNE lecture, hosted by UNE Law School will feature Commonwealth Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary, The Hon Mark Dreyfus.

