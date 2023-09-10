The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Hunter New England third most popular district for newborns, BHI data shows

LR
By Lydia Roberts
September 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 2008 babies were born in the Hunter New England's 13 hospitals between April and June this year.
A total of 2008 babies were born in the Hunter New England's 13 hospitals between April and June this year.

OUR region is a hotspot for mums-to-be, according to latest health statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.