PUT THE wheels into motion to buy an electric vehicle, by going to a free "EV Drive" day at the Armidale Traffic Education Centre.
Hosted by the NRMA, the free event is being held on Saturday, September 16.
Visitors can get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle accompanied by an accredited driver.
Get into gear and test-drive a range of EVs; find out about current and emerging vehicle models and talk to industry experts about buying, owning and charging EVs.
Electric vehicles available for a test drive include the Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, Kia Niro, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3, BYD Atto 3, Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.
"This is a great opportunity for the Armidale community to jump behind the wheel in a comfortable environment and to learn more about the technology including what it might be like to own and operate an EV," NRMA manager - community Lani Kirby said.
"With the cost of petrol heavily impacting family budgets, many drivers are looking to EVs as a way to lower their transport costs," Ms Kirby said.
"Interest and demand for EVs in Australia is growing rapidly every year, and as manufacturers begin to increase EV supply and offer new models, we're expecting sales to continue to rise."
The NRMA opened the EV charger at the Visitor Information Centre in 2020 through a co-funded partnership with the NSW Government.
To book your place for the day, visit mynrma.com.au/electric-vehicles/basics/ev-drive-days/armidale.
