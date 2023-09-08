The Armidale Express
Test drive an electric vehicle for free at Armidale

By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:35pm
Electric vehicles available for a test drive on the day include the Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.
PUT THE wheels into motion to buy an electric vehicle, by going to a free "EV Drive" day at the Armidale Traffic Education Centre.

