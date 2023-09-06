The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

First Total Fire Ban for the season declared for Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Newsroom
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A total fire ban has been declared for parts of the region for Thursday, September 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.