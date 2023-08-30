The Armidale Express
Human Rights President Rosalind Croucher to deliver Armidale Sanctuary lecture

By Lydia Roberts
August 30 2023 - 12:30pm
Human Rights Commission President Rosalind Croucher will address Sanctuary members on September 14, arguing for the need for a Human Rights Act.
A HUMAN Rights Act would ensure all Australians are protected and respected, a leading advocate says.

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

