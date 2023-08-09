See what's on in the local region this week

August 19-20
Transport Heritage NSW, operators of the state's rail heritage fleet, is returning steam to the New England region.
The steam rides depart from Tamworth on August 12 and 13 and from Armidale on August 19 and 20. The Armidale trains will depart from Armidale Station and travel towards Uralla and return (non-stop) at 9.05am, 10.45am, 12.25pm amd 2.05pm.
For more information and tickets, visit www.thnsw.com.au/new-england or call 1300 11 55 99.
Friday-Sunday
High Country Theatre's production of Canadian playwright Sarah Quick's The Men Commandments is being staged at The Lodge Theatre.
Directed by Penny Dalgleish, join Maggie, Becky, Debbie and Judith as they explore life, love and relationships with the help of the Voice of God.
High Country Theatre's new home in the The Lodge Theatre is located at the Old Masonic Hall, corner of Barney and Faulkner Streets.
Performances begin at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 2pm on Sunday.
August 23
A free information session will be held on August 23 about availability of Specialist Disability Accommodation in Armidale.
The session is being hosted by local disability services provider Pathfinders and ADAPT Housing, an organisation renowned for building specialised disability homes for people with extreme functional impairment or very high support needs.
Pathfinders will complement the accommodation with Supported Independent Living support, offering round-the-clock on-site assistance to participants.
Homes are being built across the Northern Tablelands, with houses in Armidale scheduled to open in October.
The information session is from 10am to 1pm at the Armidale Bowling Club, 92-96 Dumaresq Street.
For bookings, visit eventbrite.com.au
August 28
Northern Tablelands for Yes group and reconciliation group, ANTaR Armidale, have co-sponsored Mr Mayo to speak at Armidale Town Hall on Monday, August 28.
An Evening with Thomas Mayo aims to provide information about the proposal to enshrine the First Nations Voice in the constitution, and address questions and concerns anyone might have.
The evening with Thomas Mayo, at Armidale Town Hall, starts at 5.15pm and will finish with light refreshments about 7.15pm. The event is free, however, bookings are essential on the Humanitix website.
