The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

New England Garden Festival at Armidale racecourse predicted to attract large crowds

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:38pm, first published August 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Garden Festival committee members Ian Lloyd, Nellie Hayes and Lou Forsythe are looking forward to the inaugural event.
New England Garden Festival committee members Ian Lloyd, Nellie Hayes and Lou Forsythe are looking forward to the inaugural event.

The inaugural New England Garden Festival will be held at the Armidale Racecourse in November and is shaping up to be one of the most prestigious events in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.