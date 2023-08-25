The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

New England Police recruits start work in Armidale, Inverell and Moree

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
August 26 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education and Training Officer Meriki Buckman, Probationary Constables Alex Reeves, Jane McCarthy and Max Gates, with Inspector Gregory Ryan outside Armidale Police Station on Thursday, August 24. Picture by Heath Forsyth
Education and Training Officer Meriki Buckman, Probationary Constables Alex Reeves, Jane McCarthy and Max Gates, with Inspector Gregory Ryan outside Armidale Police Station on Thursday, August 24. Picture by Heath Forsyth

New England district police ranks have been bolstered with the inclusion of five new probationary constables with three stationed at Armidale and the other two at Inverell and Moree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.