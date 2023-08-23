The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Motor vehicle theft in New England and North West escalates

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
August 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A burnt stolen vehicle at Dumaresq creeklands in Armidale. Picture by Heath Forsyth
A burnt stolen vehicle at Dumaresq creeklands in Armidale. Picture by Heath Forsyth

Looking ahead to the NSW recorded crime statistics quarterly update for the June to September 2023 period, expected to be released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics in September, trending analysis for motor vehicle theft is one area to keep an eye on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.