A Barbarians and St Albert's College finals fixture has become somewhat of a regular occurrence in the last two seasons.
They played each other in the major semi-final in 2022 and then again in the grand final with the students coming away with the win on both occasions.
Baa Baas' coach Brad Hague said the scars of last year are still there but his side is going to use them as motivation to get the job done in 2023.
"I wasn't going to coach again until this year but a few of the boys said 'we're not going out like that' so that is our fuel for the year," he said.
"The pain from last year is still burning in a lot of them."
They did get vengeance somewhat earlier this year with a 16-12 victory in round two.
Hague said his side gained confidence out of that and hopes they can replicate that in the finals series.
"I am hoping we can emulate our very first game against them this year where we got up over them in a very physical game," he said.
"Whenever we play them, it brings in them and brings out the best in us.
SEE ALSO:
"It is a good rivalry we have built the last couple of years and I really enjoy playing them.
"They are great games to be involved with."
The Baa Baas has a semi slump towards the back-end of the regular season games.
But they bounced back in the final two to earn wins over Robb College and then the Armidale Blues.
Hague admitted they were scrappy but believes those sorts of performances will ultimately help them if it comes to a tight finish in the finals.
"We didn't really deserve the win [against the Blues] but at the end of the day, that is what builds your team - you scrap and fight to the end," he said.
"It just shows when we are down and look like we are out we can comeback, grit and grind and get back into a game.
"I think that shows character and really builds momentum coming into the finals."
The Baa Baas will be close to full-strength with three players - Josh Clark, Bill Hyde and Taylor Adams - returning for the clash.
But they lose Jack Armatage through a long-term suspension, which puts a dampener on their finals campaign.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.