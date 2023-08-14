The Armidale Express
Mayors disappointed after Bush Summit in New England with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 14 2023 - 6:00pm
The Bush Summit drew people from right across the region. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland was one of several community leaders who said they were disappointed by the lack of engagement from state and federal leaders during the Bush Summit in Tamworth.

