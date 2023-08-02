The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Barnaby Joyce moved the agency to Armidale in 2016 but now Canberra wants it back.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated August 2 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Coupland, mayor of Armidale Regional Council, has criticised the idea of moving the APVMA back to Canberra. Picture supplied
Sam Coupland, mayor of Armidale Regional Council, has criticised the idea of moving the APVMA back to Canberra. Picture supplied

Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland has come out strongly in favour of retaining the APVMA in Armidale after agricultural minister Murray Watt released a damning report into management at the agency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.