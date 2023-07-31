The Armidale Express
Armidale 'Active Transport Strategy' consultation to include an interactive map and online survey to seek feedback

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
August 1 2023 - 5:30am
How council is encouraging people to walk or ride bikes around city
Armidale city residents are encouraged to participate in the development of an 'Active Transport Strategy' which involves the promotion and design of infrastructure that supports and encourages active modes of transport, such as footpaths, bike lanes and shared use paths.

