How council is encouraging people to walk or ride bikes around city

Armidale city residents are encouraged to participate in the development of an 'Active Transport Strategy' which involves the promotion and design of infrastructure that supports and encourages active modes of transport, such as footpaths, bike lanes and shared use paths.
The strategy will outline a series of initiatives to make active transport more accessible and safer for all users in the community.
Active transport in cities refers to the use of physical activity, such as walking, cycling, and/or mobility scooters as a mode of transportation.
The goal of active transport in cities is to reduce reliance on single-occupancy vehicles decreased traffic congestion and air pollution, improve public health outcomes, and enhance the livability of urban areas.
Armidale Regional Council mayor Sam Coupland said the strategy aligns with the community's aspirations for sustainable transport options and improved wellbeing.
"The launch of our new active transport strategy reflects the community's desire for more sustainable transport options and healthier lifestyle," Cr Coupland said.
The Active Transport Strategy will incorporate Armidale, Guyra and its surrounding villages. The strategy includes a prioritised list of improvements for the pedestrian and cycling network.
Some of the objectives of the strategy include improving the level of pedestrian access and priority, particularly in areas of high pedestrian concentrations, as well as improving the level of personal mobility and safety for seniors and people with disabilities.
Another objective is to enable vibrant centres and liveable neighbourhoods through the creation of street environments that prioritise walking and cycling.
An Active Transport survey has been made available on the council website along with an interactive map that allows users to pinpoint locations within the Armidale LGA where (and how) they feel active transport initiatives could be implemented.
The community is invited to share their feedback through the online survey and make formal submissions on the interactive web map available on council's yoursay.armidale.nsw.gov.au online engagement platform.
For example, users could drop a pin on a specific place or route where they may think upgrades could be made to current walking, cycling and/or alternative active transport infrastructure.
The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete.
Some of the questions that are presented in the survey include:
Issues that may be preventing people from regularly using active transport, the main types of active transport people undertake and the condition of cycling and pedestrian infrastructure in Armidale LGA.
Most of the questions in the survey are multiple-choice, there is also space for participants to comment in more depth regarding specific active transport-related issues that may feel are pertinent.
The exhibition period for the survey will last for 28 days between until Thursday, August 24, during which the community can engage with council staff and consultants preparing the strategy at the Guyra markets on August 12 and at the Armidale Farmers Markets on Sunday, August 13.
