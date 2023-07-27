The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayors urge government to put powerlines from renewable energy projects underground

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland, second from right, is joined by other mayors, councillors and council staff from Armidale, Uralla and Walcha. Picture by Lydia Roberts
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland, second from right, is joined by other mayors, councillors and council staff from Armidale, Uralla and Walcha. Picture by Lydia Roberts

UNDERGROUNDING transmission lines from wind and solar farms would go a long way to healing rifts the projects have caused among New England neighbours, an Upper House inquiry has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.