The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Walcha wants a decision on what to do with the old hospital site

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walcha mayor Eric Noakes, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and council's acting general manager Phil Hood outside the derelict old Walcha hospital. Picture supplied
Walcha mayor Eric Noakes, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and council's acting general manager Phil Hood outside the derelict old Walcha hospital. Picture supplied

The State Government is being pressured to resolve a long-running battle over what to do with the derelict old Walcha hospital site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.