The State Government is being pressured to resolve a long-running battle over what to do with the derelict old Walcha hospital site.
Decommissioned more than 15 years ago when a new modern and purpose-built multi purpose service opened at a new location in town, the site now attracts vandals, trespassers and squatters, with local police making daily scheduled visits.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined Walcha mayor Eric Noakes and acting general manager Phil Hood on an inspection of the site on Tuesday, July 25 to see first-hand the abysmal state of the buildings.
READ ALSO:
The old hospital is located on a hill overlooking Walcha, making it focal point for much of the town as well as prime real estate.
"The abandoned buildings today only seem to have one use, as a thrill-seeking adventure for youngsters who get their kicks out of hits on social media," Mr Marshall said.
Mr Marshall has made representations to the Minister for Health Ryan Park on behalf of the mayor and the Walcha community to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency.
Both the council and Mr Marshall would like to see the site utilised for something positive, such as social housing, an aged care facility or developed as residential properties.
Mr Marshall said the redevelopment of the old hospital site was a high priority for the Walcha community, which just wants the "eyesore" removed.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.