The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sub-adult rainbow trout released in Chifley Dam, Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
June 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the sub-adult rainbow trout and (main picture) part of Chifley Dam.
One of the sub-adult rainbow trout and (main picture) part of Chifley Dam.

A New England hatchery has boosted the trout stocks of a dam hundreds of kilometres away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.