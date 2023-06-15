The Armidale Express
Armidale, Walcha, Uralla and Dungowan will host REZ information sessions

Updated June 15 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 1:17pm
Plans to make the New England a renewable energy hub have blown out in cost and will be delayed by at least two years. Picture from file.
The group responsible for leading the delivery of Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) across the state is holding a series of information sessions across the Northern Tablelands over coming weeks.

