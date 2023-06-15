The Armidale Express
Armidale Regional Council mayor Sam Coupland says rate rise 'marks a significant turning point for our region.'

By Newsroom
June 15 2023
Armidale Regional Council has welcomed this morning's announcement by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) of its decision to approve a 58.8 percent special variation to general income residential, farmland, business or mining land rates over three years.

