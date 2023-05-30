Hockey New England's under 15 team has added another state title to the organisations trophy cabinet.
The team played the event in Wagga Wagga over three days at the weekend.
HNE's Lisa Whitty said they dominated.
"The boys played extremely well over the entire three days," she said.
"They went through their round games undefeated."
They began their campaign with a 12-nil win against Newcastle before backing it up with another strong defensive effort against Port Macquarie 3-nil.
The side then faced Coffs Coast and they won that 3-1.
Their next test was against Far North Coast. They kept them scoreless with a 4-nil win.
Buoyed with their recent results, they entered the semi-finals.
They played Sydney East for a 4-2 triumph and book their berth in the grand final.
The grand final was set to be against an undefeated side in Grafton.
It was tight but the Hockey New England team reigned supreme with a 2-1 win.
"They played a very hard fought, end-to-end grand final against Grafton who were also undefeated until the grand final," Whitty said.
In addition to their winning result, the side were also awarded Hockey NSW's Respect for Officials award.
Ella Whitty also travelled to the event to umpire.
She performed well over the three days and officiated the division three decider.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
