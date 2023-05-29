The Guyra Super Spuds men shook off their first loss of the season to post more than half a century against the Moree Boomerangs.
Back on home turf, the Spuds took on regular grand finalists in another high-scoring affair.
They rocketed out of the blocks to secure the 52-34 win.
President Grant Robertson said the early flow of points made a huge difference to the injury-ridden side.
"That first half in particular was probably the best we've played all year," he said.
"The Corey Torrens-Mark Walker combo was on fire and we had them completely shell-shocked.
"We ran out of steam again in the second half and they stormed back at us, but this time we had enough of a buffer and we finished with a try to break their backs."
While the experienced players led the way, it was the young stars who shone.
SEE ALSO:
"Those star players were amazing again, but I thought Taylor Brennan and Billy Youman were outstanding in the forwards against that Rangs side," Robertson said.
"It's a huge result for Guyra to beat a Rangs team at any time."
The Spuds head down the highway this Saturday to face Narwan.
It is set to be a huge clash with Narwan hitting their straps in recent weeks including a 54-16 victory over Glen Innes on Sunday.
"I have always thought Narwan is a real danger," Robertson said.
"They're not the reigning premiers for nothing.
"We have several former Narwan players in our side and I know they'll be up for a big game down there.
"There's no point going clear at the top of the table if we don't back it up the next week."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.