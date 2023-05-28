The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

Future Teachers Club formed at Armidale Secondary College

By Newsroom
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why students who want to be teachers are 'joining the club'
Why students who want to be teachers are 'joining the club'

Armidale Secondary College student Jaylee Auld has wanted to be a teacher since she was in primary school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.