FROM Dalby and the Sunshine Coast in the north to Canberra in the south, young rugby players from across eastern Australia will be converging on The Armidale School for the 17th TAS Rugby Carnival on 22-23 April.
More than 900 players from 51 club and school teams will be joined by around 100 coaches and managers and a further 1000 supporters at the tournament, the largest of its kind in Australia.
This year 35 teams will compete in the boys' under 12s fifteen a side fixture, some having attended every carnival since the first in 2005.
Following its successful introduction last year, the girls' sevens competition has attracted nine teams in the under 14s and seven in the 16 years.
The carnival is not just about developing junior rugby players; 24 young referees will also be honing their skills as they officiate at matches, under the eye of referee coaches Kath Little and Rachel Horton, who is also the Principal at TAS.
Over the two days, 125 games of rugby will be played on eight school ovals, which have been proudly prepared by TAS grounds staff over recent weeks.
Teams will play a minimum of four matches on Saturday and a final match on Sunday. The Spirit of Rugby Relay will again be a highlight on Saturday afternoon, while all teams will be in the running for the Canterbury Team of the Carnival trophy, recognising sportsmanship and spirit over the weekend.
"The carnival is a hallmark event on the national junior rugby carnival and once again we're delighted to be welcoming teams from right down the eastern seaboard," carnival convenor, TAS Director of co-curricular Huon Barrett said.
"The boys' under 12s competition is at capacity and after the success last year, the girls' sevens tournament will see a number of new teams taking part.
"We are looking forward to welcoming not just the players but their coaches and supporters to Armidale for another special weekend celebrating the best of the game."
Teams:
Boys U12s
Brothers RC Sunshine Coast, QLD
Coffs Harbour Crusaders JRUC, NSW
Cranbrook Junior School, Sydney NSW
Dalby JRU, QLD
Flinders Rugby Club, Buderim QLD
Gordon JRU, NSW
Gunnedah JRU, NSW
Highland Goats, NSW
Inverell Highlanders, NSW
Lennox Head JRU, NSW
Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, Tweed Heads NSW Lismore City Juniors, NSW
Marist College, Canberra ACT
Maroochydore Swans RU, QLD
Moree Junior Bulls, NSW
Pacific Lutheran College, Caloundra QLD
Padua College, Brisbane QLD
Peregian Saints Rugby, QLD
Port Macquarie JRU, NSW
Scone Grammar School, NSW
Shore School Prep, Sydney NSW
South Toowoomba JRU, QLD
St Aloysius' College, Sydney NSW
St Augustine's College, Sydney NSW
St Ignatius College, Riverview NSW
St Joseph's College Nudgee, QLD
St Patrick's College, Strathfield NSW
St Pius X College, Sydney NSW
Sunshine Coast Grammar School, QLD
Tamworth JRU, NSW
The Armidale School, Armidale NSW
The King's School Prep, Sydney NSW
The Scots College Prep, Sydney NSW
Toowoomba Bears JRUFC, QLD
Waverley College Junior School, NSW
Girls Sevens 14s
Coffs Harbour Snappers, NSW
Gordon JRU, NSW
Matthew Flinders Anglican College, QLD
Merewether Carlton JRU, Newcastle NSW
Pacific Lutheran College, NSW
Scone Grammar School, NSW
SCU Marlins, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sunshine Coast Grammar School, QLD
The Armidale School, NSW
Girls Sevens 16s
Coffs Harbour Snappers, NSW
Gordon JRU, NSW
Matthew Flinders Anglican College, QLD
Merewether Carlton JRU, Newcastle NSW
Sunshine Coast Grammar School, QLD
Toowoomba Bears JRUFC, QLD
The Armidale School, NSW
