The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

The Armidale School junior rugby union carnival will attract thousands

Updated April 12 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAS Director of Rugby AJ Whalley and organisers Huon Barrett, Gaye Piper and Rachael Edmonds discuss the draw for this years 17th TAS Rugby Carnival
TAS Director of Rugby AJ Whalley and organisers Huon Barrett, Gaye Piper and Rachael Edmonds discuss the draw for this years 17th TAS Rugby Carnival

FROM Dalby and the Sunshine Coast in the north to Canberra in the south, young rugby players from across eastern Australia will be converging on The Armidale School for the 17th TAS Rugby Carnival on 22-23 April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.