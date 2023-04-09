Group 19 senior rugby league has released an updated draw for their coming season.
There have been no changes made to the week-to-week fixtures despite clubs previously lamenting the lack of alignment with the Group 19 junior rugby league draw.
Instead, there have been several Friday night and Sunday fixtures added in an attempt to ease the burden on small clubs.
The men's competition will still be played in a reserve grade format with 19 players and an unlimited interchange.
Round one will begin on Friday, April 14 with the Warialda Wombats hosting the Inverell Hawks.
Saturday will see the Armidale Rams host the Bingara Bullets who are returning to the fold for the first time since 2019.
The Walcha-Uralla TigerRoos will host the Glen Innes Magpies, also making a return after a year on the sidelines.
The Guyra Super Spuds will be at home to Tingha Tigers. An under 18s game will also feature.
Sunday will see a grand final rematch between the Narwan Eels and the Moree Boomerangs in Armidale with under 18s taking the field as well.
The under 18s competition will make a return with five teams - Guyra, Tingha, Narwan, Inverell and Glen Innes.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
