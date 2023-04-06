Ella-rose Carson continued her success with the bow and arrow with a gold medal at the National Field Championships.
The Armidale Archers had three archers travel to Geelong for the championships, with all three performing very well.
Along with Ella-rose, Dennis and Jeffrey Carson both competed in the Open Compound division and although not finishing in the top three had a personal competition between each other.
At the end of day one, Jeffrey was in fourth place, Dennis in fifth place, two points behind with just eight points separating third to ninth place with Pat Coghlan and Michael Brosnan all but securing first and second places.
Final placings saw Dennis in fifth place just one point in front of Jeff.
Ella-rose Carson competed in the Open Recurve division and with a comfortable 13 point lead after day one went on to become National Open Field champion 21 points in front of place.
As well as her success at the National Field Championships Ella-rose has also been advised of her selection in the National team to compete in Ireland at the Worth Youth Target Championships to be held in July.
Prior to attending this event she will also travel to Adelaide to compete in her first international event at the Oceania Championships in two weeks time.
Following a training weekend in Canberra last weekend Ella-rose is now busy with her preparations.
Armidale Archers will be looking at ways to assist Ella-rose to attend these events as they are unfunded.
