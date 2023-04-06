The Armidale Express
Armidale Archer Ella-rose Carson is off to Ireland

By Margaret Carson
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:55pm
Ella-rose Carson (centre) was crowned the Archery Australia Open Womens Recurve Champion. Picture supplied.
Ella-rose Carson continued her success with the bow and arrow with a gold medal at the National Field Championships.

