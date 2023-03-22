Group 19 draw leaves clubs scratching for players and volunteers

A number of Group 19 clubs are disgruntled after the release of the senior rugby league season draw.
The main complaint was by the lack of alignment with the junior draw which affects volunteers and player numbers.
Group 19 junior rugby league released their draw on March 13 and have round one scheduled for April 29 with Bingara hosting Tingha, Glen Innes at home to Armidale, Guyra taking on Warialda and Moree hosting Inverell.
The senior equivalent was sent to clubs on March 19 and is slated to start on April 15 and 16 with round three landing on the starting weekend of the juniors.
That weekend will have Armidale taking on Guyra, Uralla-Walcha hosting Inverell, Tingha at home to the Boomerangs, Narwan against Warialda and Glen Innes playing Bingara.
The Tingha Tigers have aimed to get their juniors back on the field this year and no coordination between the draws means they will struggle to keep numbers on the park.
Club president James Sheather penned an email to the Group.
"The senior draw is completely off skewed compared to the junior rugby league comp," he said.
"As it was discussed at the AGM, how has the group organised or worked in with the juniors?
"We have players and parents that would have children playing in Bingara but our seniors LLT and 18s at home.
"This not only splits families but all our resources.
"This will be the case every week.
"We will have parents choosing between playing themselves or allowing their kids to play.
"We have had discussions with the junior group that have had no discussions with the senior comp despite best efforts to make contact."
Group 19 secretary Bronwyn Marks responded to the complaints.
"Understand your frustrations but the board are working together to make this competition work for all clubs," she said.
"It was stated at the meeting that we would try and work in the best we could with junior league.
"A meeting will be called when the board has everything in place and ready to let all clubs know.
"This should happen within the next few weeks.
"Thanks for your contact. All of your concerns have been noted and will be addressed at the next group meeting."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
