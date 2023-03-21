'Almost pulled off a stunning win': Tigers Under 18s go down to South Coast Dragons

Greater Northern Tigers Under 18s almost pulled off a stunning win in Sunday's SLE Laurie Daley Cup semi-final against favourites South Coast Dragons at the Collegians Sports Centre in Wollongong.
Down 12 nil after 28 minutes the Darryl Rando-coached Tigers fought back to draw level early in the second half with converted tries to Jack Foley and Jordan Hamlin.
However, Hamlin's 41st minute four-pointer was as close as the Tigers got to winning with Dragons second rower Jarra Gaia Treweek crossing in the 44th minute for what was to be the match winner.
The Dragons now play Monaro Colts in the Laurie Daley Cup Grand Final in Woy Woy this weekend after the Colts beat the Newcastle Maitland Knights 34-30 in Saturday's other U18 semi-final.
For the Tigers it was such a close call and one coach Darryl Rando was disappointed with.
"We beat ourselves," he told Group 4 Media.
"Can't make that many mistakes because it will come back to bite you on the arse."
He said the Tigers completed at less than 50 percent.
"Can't do that in these big, rep games," Rando said.
"Even though we completed at less than 50 percent we still could have won it but those mistakes killed us.
Everyone put in a big effort though. Their defence was great we just weren't good enough on the day."
He believes the Tigers might be an even better side in 2024 regardless of today's loss.
The Tigers went into the semi-final as underdogs against a bigger side and despite the high mistake rate "played their hearts out".
They also have a number of young guns in their side who will be eligible to play in the Laurie Daley Cup again next season.
"Yeah, we have a number of kids who are only 17 this year," Tiger coach Darryl Rando told Group 4 Media this week.
"Zane (Groves), Jack (Foley), Dylan (Keane) and Jackson (Smith) all play again next year. They're all good players now but can only get better. Jordy Hamlin is only 17 too," he said of the Farrer pivot.
"Keandre (Johnson-Vale) and Oscar (Atkin) too. Oscar's come from no-where. Cooper Meldrum will be back next year as well and John O'Leary-Doyle too. So we're going to have a good side, and there are some good kids coming up from the 16's as well."
Rando is even more excited by the fact that many of this year's Tiger 18's are also playing for Scone.
"I'm coaching the Under 18's at Scone too," he said of the Thoroughbred hopes in the Group 21 Under 18 competition.
GREATER NORTHERN TIGER UNDER 18s: 2 Keandre Johnson-Vale (Armidale), 18 Brodi Campbell (Guyra), 3 Jackson Smith (Scone), 4 Kaleb Hope (Glen Innes), 5 Oscar Atkin (Guyra), 6 Jordan Hamlin (Farrer), 7 Callum Dowell vc (Scone), 8 Lachlan Bonnell (Dungowan), 9 Jack Foley (Scone), 10 Zane Groves (Scone), 11 Dylan Keane (Scone), 12 Logan Spinks capt (Farrer), 13 Braydon Allen (Dungowan), 14 Talon Harrington (Scone), Gabriel Stafa (Singleton), 16 Brady Roser (Scone), 17 Nate Follington (Farrer). Coach - Darryl Rando (Scone), support staff - Brad Field, Dave Brown, Wayne Hedley, Chris Bryant.
