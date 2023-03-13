Football codes release season fixtures and start dates

The temperatures are cooling down and with that means the football codes are heating up.
New England Rugby Union, Northern Inland Football, Group 4 rugby league, Group 19 juniors and Central North Rugby Union have all released their 2023 season draws and there are some big fixtures coming up commence their competition.
AFL North West are yet to finalise their draw but community football and competition manager for Northern NSW Paul Taylor told ACM it is scheduled to be released this week.
SEE ALSO:
The only competition yet to send out any information is Group 19 senior rugby league.
ACM reached out to NSW Rugby League's regional manager for the details.
In terms of New England Rugby Union, round one will commence on April 22.
Tamworth will host reigning premiers St Albert's College.
The Glen Innes Elks Tenterfield Bumblebees will host the Barbarians in second, third grade and women's 10s fixtures at Elk Park while Robb College host the Armidale Blues.
Armidale's soccer clubs are re-joining Northern Inland Football this season and round one is on March 25.
East Armidale will host Oxley Vale Attunga, Moore Creek is home to Armidale City Westside, Hillvue will face Demon Knights at home, South Armidale will travel to North Companions while Armidale's Norths United will go up against Tamworth-based South United at Phil Wheaton Oval.
Group 4 senior rugby league have announced April 15 and 16 as their competition start dates.
Saturday will see Boggabri host North Tamworth, Gunnedah at home to Werris Creek and Narrabri host Dungowan.
Sunday will see the Moree Boars at home to Kootingal.
Group 19 junior rugby league will begin on April 29 with Bingara hosting Tingha, Glen Innes at home to Armidale, Guyra taking on Warialda and Moree hosting Inverell.
Glen Innes junior rugby league's Gordon Creighton Cup will be on April 1.
Central North Rugby Union will start on April 15.
Gunnedah will host Walcha, Tamworth Pirates are at home to Scone, Moree will travel to Inverell while Barraba face Quirindi at home.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.