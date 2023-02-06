The Armidale Express
Former university vice chancellor Brigid Heywood expected in court for three-day hearing

By Rachel Gray
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:20pm
Date set for former vice chancellor's assault hearing

Former University of New England Vice Chancellor Brigid Heywood is expected to front court on July 4, for a three-day hearing charged with assaulting a teenage girl.

Rachel Gray

