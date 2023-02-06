FIRE trucks, police and emergency services responded to reports of an explosion on Grey Street, Glen Innes on Sunday night.
Nearby residents reported a loud bang with two fire trucks and a police car on site soon after.
Part of the road was closed as fireman entered the building, currently used by the Pathfinders organisation.
Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed a roof had collapsed inside the building.
"Last night (at about 9.22pm) 302 CAFS Pumper, Hazmat Tanker and Police were called to an explosion at Pathfinders, old Royal Hotel building," the statement read.
"Crews arrived on scene and investigated the building and found their had been no explosion but to find the southern end of the buildings roof had collapsed for reasons unknown.
"Firefighters cleared the remainder of the building and set up an exclusion zone as the front Parapet Wall was unstable due to the collapsed roof.
"The section of Grey St out front of the building will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic for a period of time until the front wall can be declared safe."
Updates on road closures can be found at https://www.gisc.nsw.gov.au/Home or on the Glen Innes council Facebook page.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
