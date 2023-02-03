About 5000 people across rural and regional NSW are expected to benefit following a state government push to boost local doctor numbers.
The $150,000 Bush GP Grant announced by the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) on Thursday is expected to assist in the recruitment and retention of four general practitioners GPs.
READ MORE:
The offer extends to clinics across a wide swathe in the state's New England, North-West, Upper Hunter and Mid Coast regions, where a shortage of health professionals has continued to dominate local concerns.
Money from the grant is expected to help clinics negotiate better employment packages, by offering generous relocation and travel pay or assistance with visas in the case of overseas-trained doctors.
As part of the agreement, doctors would need to sign a two-year contract and be recruited from outside the Hunter New England and Central Coast Private Health Network.
Once in town, they would also receive a Welcome Ambassador service to help settle-in to the local way of life.
It comes on the back of a similar recruitment drive in 2022, with the PHN offering a $250,000 package that saw the employment of seven GPs across the region, and a further two in the Manning region.
New England Division of General Practice NEDGP Chair Vicki Howell has welcomed the initiative but said she hoped more funding would be available in the future.
"Let's hope for our specific community that this recruitment is able to happen in a really timely fashion," Vicky said.
"Because we do have a really significant GP service crisis ongoing in Armidale."
At least seven GPs in clinics across Armidale are about to retire or relocate soon, which could mean up to five registrars working as trainee doctors beneath them would lose their jobs.
The crisis is expected to impact thousands of locals, including newcomers, who could struggle to get an appointment with a GP or be forced into lengthy waiting times.
It is also expected to put a strain on the local emergency department, as patients present for conditions that would otherwise be seen by a GP.
PHN's CEO Richard Nankervis said he hoped this latest round of funding would help stabilise the shortage of GPs "for now".
"Each GP recruited not only alleviates waiting times within their new practice," Mr Nankervis said in a statement.
"But is also a step towards reducing the fatigue felt by other GPs within the practice and across the region."
The figure of about 5000 people benefiting from four new doctors is based on the PHN's calculations that each GP has about 1200 patients on average, although The Armidale Express understands that ratio could be much higher in the Armidale region.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.