State government allocates $150,000 to recruit GPs across rural and regional NSW

By Rachel Gray
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:48pm
About 5000 people across rural and regional NSW are expected to benefit following a state government push to boost local doctor numbers.

