All the people in Armidale honoured with a local Australia Day award

University of New England lecturer Martin Levins has been honoured as the 2023 Armidale Citizen of the Year for helping teachers and the community hook up to the internet.
In his 40 years of work, he has worked with the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority to help about 160 disadvantaged schools across Australia take up the Digital Technologies Curriculum.
He has also volunteered in a variety of organisations such as Visions for Armidale, New England Visions, The Australian Council for Computers in Education and ICT Education NSW.
MORE AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS:
The award was among several presented at the local Australia Day ceremony in Central Park.
Young Citizen of the Year Jock Campbell was recognised for his several years of dedication to the NSW State Emergency Service, with a noted effort during the 2021 tornado recovery effort in Armidale.
The person who nominated Jock for the award said he "stands out as a true leader" for his ability to draw out the best in the volunteers.
"He has demonstrated his problem-solving techniques to aid the community," the anonymous person said in a statement via the local council.
"And he always displays and promotes a professional, kind, caring and compassionate approach to whatever he does."
Meanwhile Ron Vickress, 97, was named Senior Citizen of the Year for his service during World War II and subsequent dedication to RSL clubs in Armidale and Guyra.
He is held in such high regard that recently the Royal Australian Navy invited him to speak at a ceremony in Central Park to mark the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Armidale.
Author, poet and playwright, Ron has also had an acclaimed book published Boys' Time which contains a detailed account drawing from his own experiences about two teens enlisting during the war.
Anaiwan elder Elizabeth Rose Lovelock has been bestowed as Elder of the Year after several leading roles in senior management positions within the government.
Rose has also been recognised for her strong managerial skills, ability to engage audiences and to work with a diverse range of people in seeking positive and constructive outcomes.
She is currently the Director of the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre & Keeping Place (ACCKP), working tirelessly to cultivate and nurture local and indigenous artists, contributing to the enrichment of cultural experiences for all.
Salam Qaro arrived in Australia as a refugee from Iraq, and has since been the bridge between the Ezidi and wider Armidale community via services such as sport, health and police.
During the Covid lockdowns, Salam collaborated with the Multicultural Health Communication Service by informing local Arabic-speakers of essential health messages, including the importance of vaccinations.
The person who nominated Salam said in a statement via the local council that he always goes "beyond the call of duty".
"His phone is always on, he is ready to listen and his heart is always open to all who need his support.
"Salam has faced his own trauma but he is always there to serve the wider Armidale community".
Nathan Czinner recently represented Australia as a hockey player in the junior world cup and is with Hockey New England, reaching outstanding limits at a young age.
He is an inspirational leader for younger players and a great role model for all the up-and-coming players in the community, a spokesperson from the Armidale Regional Council said in a statement.
Nathan's team, NSW pride, won a major competition and Nathan did amazing for his first year at such a high level, the spokesperson said.
Jo Leoni, who was named Environmental Citizen of the Year has volunteered her time, energy and expertise into transforming what was once abandoned clay tennis courts into The Community Garden.
Jo is enthusiastic about sharing her passion for gardening with everyone, a spokesperson from the Armidale Regional Council.
"And over the last 10 years she has acquired a reputation for not only the garden itself but for being a stalwart in the local community," the spokesperson said.
Jo also organises the Home Grown Garden Tour and is a key member of Sustainable Living Armidale.
Corinne Arter, who received the award for Art, Drama or Music Citizen of the Year, has held various positions of leadership at the New England Conservatorium of Music NECOM since its establishment in 2004.
Corinne is an outstanding administrator and cultural ambassador for music education in regional areas, a spokesperson for the Armidale Regional Council said.
"In particular, her dedication and commitment to NECOM's bi-annual Choral event New England Sings! is a fine example of her commitment and ability to bring about large community musical events," the spokesperson said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.