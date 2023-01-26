It's been a remarkable 12 months for hockey star Nathan Czinner and now he's added another accolade to his growing list.
Czinner was named sportsperson of the year in Armidale Regional Council's annual Australia Day awards ceremony on Thursday.
The rising hockey talent has played with success at all levels of the sport.
He earned a place in the NSW Pride squad for the Hockey One League.
The Hockey One League is renowned as Australia's top domestic competition and Czinner, along with his Pride teammates, took out the League's title.
At the time, Czinner told ACM it was an "unreal experience."
"I was playing with players from the Kookaburras and other players who have previously played for the Kookaburras at that elite level, so it was awesome to get that experience," he said.
Czinner also gave back to his community by returning to the fields where he honed his craft and giving guidance to young hockey players in a clinic as part of the Armidale Spring Games.
Earlier this month, he was named Player of the Tournament at the national under 21 men's indoor championships in Brisbane after scoring nine goals from corners and finishing third in the overall goalscorer standings.
Czinner, along with fellow Armidale natives Ben Hanlan and Jake McCann, played in the NSW team which finished with bronze after being beaten in a shoot out against Western Australia.
Czinner and Hanlan will also head to South Africa next month as part of the Australian squad for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.
In awarding Czinner with the honour, Armidale Regional Council said he is someone future generations can look up to.
"He is inspiring younger players and a great role model for all the up and coming players in our community," they said.
"Nathan did amazing for his first year at such a high level."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
