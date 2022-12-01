The Armidale Express
The 80th anniversary of HMAS Armidale commemorated in Armidale for WWII

By Rachel Gray
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 12:44am
Captain Matthew Ryan stood on the podium to tell the story of Edward 'Teddy' Sheean on the 80th anniversary in the rural NSW city after which HMAS Armidale was named.

