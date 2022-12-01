Captain Matthew Ryan stood on the podium to tell the story of Edward 'Teddy' Sheean on the 80th anniversary in the rural NSW city after which HMAS Armidale was named.
"Sheean's actions have become the standard for our modern Royal Australian Navy to aspire to," RAN Cpn Ryan said.
Cpn Ryan was among about 200 people who gathered in Armidale's Central Park on Thursday to remember those who bravely served and fought aboard HMAS Armidale when the ship sank 80 years ago.
Wreaths were laid around the plaque embossed with the names of all 100 crew who died and the remaining 49 who survived the sinking of the RAN corvette on December 1, 1942 off the coast of Timor.
It was shortly after 3pm when 18-year-old ordinary seaman Sheean refused orders to abandon ship after HMAS Armidale began to sink when Japanese bombers, torpedoes and machine gun fire attacked from above.
Wounded in the back and chest, Sheean released a liferaft for his shipmates in the water and scrambled back on deck where he strapped himself into the gunner and began firing at incoming enemy aircraft.
He downed one bomber, disabled others and did not stop as his shipmates watched the courageous and gallant young man go under with HMAS Armidale, Oerlikon anti-aircraft gun still blazing its final bullets.
The 18-year-old's bravery in protecting his fellow crew during World War II earned him Australia's highest military honour, a Victoria Cross, posthumously in 2020.
Cpn Ryan referred to the actions of Sheean in his speech on Tuesday when he said the Royal Australian Navy is "built from the actions of those who served before us".
"In the spirit of courage, sacrifice and service, it is an enduring part of our navy," he said.
Others who spoke included Armidale RSL president Max Tavener OAM, Remembering HMAS Association president Angus Callandar, RAN Corvettes Association president Ian McLucas and WWII veteran Ron Vickress who served on HMAS Pirie.
Mr Vickress said he reunited with his primary school friend Donald Lawson, who survived the aerial attack aboard HMAS Armidale, years later at a WWII commemorative event in Sydney.
"He was in the whaler that got rescued," Mr Vickress said.
After the ship went down, Japanese aircraft continued to attack for 20 minutes at those exposed and vulnerable men clinging to life in what was soon to become a shark and sea-snake-infested ocean.
When the enemy aircraft left, about 20 men rowed a motorboat for days in search of help while those who stayed behind managed to patch up a whaler salvaged from the wreckage of HMAS Armidale.
Two men died in the motorboat before the remaining 18 were rescued on December 6 by HMAS Kalgoorlie.
And Donald Lawson was among the 29 men who were picked up after about nine nightmarish days at sea, lacking food, water and medicine.
Another liferaft filled with sailors was never seen again after a Catalina flying boat sighted them but was unable to land in the rough seas.
Decorated representatives, locals, and students from New England Girls School NEGS, Armidale Public School, and Presbyterian Ladies' College PLC were among those in attendance for the commemoration.
