THE Armidale Art Gallery is poised to undergo a mini makeover in the coming months, replacing carpets and its front counter, after receiving government funding for the project.
The gallery secured $17,235, under the NSW Community Building Partnership program.
It will be used to replace the ageing carpet in the public gallery, install waterproof flooring in the workshop and modify the service desk and front counter to make it more user friendly.
READ MORE:
Armidale Art Gallery Treasurer Shirley Cooke welcomed the funding from the State Government.
"It's good to know that we're not alone in our endeavours," Mrs Cooke said.
"The funding will help ensure the viability of the gallery by improving not only its appearance but also the access and safety of visitors and volunteers."
Work on the project is expected to get underway in May this year, using entirely local suppliers and contractors.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall visited the gallery this week to announce the funding.
"This is wonderful news for the gallery and its band of dedicated volunteers who have worked very hard to create a delightful space to hang and enjoy local and touring artist's work," Mr Marshall said.
"Members have been hoping for some financial assistance to enable them to undertake a few larger projects to further improve the look and feel of the gallery spaces.
"I'm really pleased this funding has been made available to help breathe new life into the gallery and provide an even better visiting experience for local and visiting art lovers."
For years, the gallery used to be hidden away, located in premises on the opposite side of the mall, above Carr's Newsagency, he said.
"Luckily, the members were able to move the gallery to street level, in a prime location, improving accessibility and giving them the confidence to take out a longer lease.
"The move required a huge effort from volunteers, friends and members, but is bearing fruit with much greater numbers of visitors and art sales continuing to increase.
"The works made possible by this funding will only further enhance the gallery for many years to come," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.