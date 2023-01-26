The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Art Gallery secures $17,235 under NSW Community Building Partnership program

By Newsroom
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee member Ros Brady, treasurer Shirley Cooke and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall at the gallery on Tuesday, January 24. Picture supplied

THE Armidale Art Gallery is poised to undergo a mini makeover in the coming months, replacing carpets and its front counter, after receiving government funding for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.