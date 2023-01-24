The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Saumarez Homestead's rich history set to go online

Updated January 25 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saumarez Homestead Property Manager Jarrad Stevenson and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall looking through some of the archives at Saumarez Homestead. Picture supplied

A PORTION of the iconic Saumarez Homestead's vast treasure trove of historical records, photographs and letters from the very beginning of the Armidale district's pastoral settlement are set to be preserved for future generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.