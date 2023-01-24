Several early childhood centres, including Milestones Early Learning in Armidale, have been given a share of $65,000 in small grants to aid in the creation of kitchen gardens.
HealthWISE has gifted 15 centres in the New England North West region of NSW up to $4000 each to provide resources for building kitchen gardens and membership in the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation.
HealthWISE aims to support children to grow, harvest, prepare and share fresh seasonal food and create positive food habits for life.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the HealthWISE gift fund," Hester Smith from Milestones Early Learning Armidale said.
She said they were looking forward to growing some fresh vegetables and native plants with the children; and learning alongside them.
"We know that fruit and vegetable intake is a key factor in preventing most illnesses, yet the majority of Australians, including children, consume far less than the recommended number of servings per day - especially in regional areas," HealthWISE preventative health officer Kritika Jain said.
"There is evidence that exposing children to a variety of fruits and vegetables in early childhood and engaging them in the process of growing their own produce can increase habitual consumption of these foods throughout life and prevent major illnesses."
The grants came from the HealthWISE gift fund, through which the local non-profit supports community projects that promote health and wellbeing.
The Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation memberships will guide the centres through the building process.
Following an enthusiastic response from local early childhood centres for the program, $15,000 was added to the fund last year.
This will allow funding for smaller centres, and will also support the children to explore Aboriginal cultural learnings of native plants and food.
