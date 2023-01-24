The Armidale Express
HealthWISE funding for New England childcare part of the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation

By Newsroom
January 24 2023 - 2:30pm
Kritika Jain.

Several early childhood centres, including Milestones Early Learning in Armidale, have been given a share of $65,000 in small grants to aid in the creation of kitchen gardens.

