The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Climate

NSW government reps met in Armidale with locals impacted by renewable energy projects

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers, families and landholders have been left frustrated about renewable energy projects in the New England region after meeting with NSW government representatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.