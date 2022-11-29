A New England community is gathering this coming weekend to support a young local family.
Tenterfield Bowling Club will host a fundraiser with the money to go towards the recovery effort of Daniel Duffield.
The father of two sustained serious injuries in a car accident earlier this year.
He has been in the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane since August.
A GoFundMe was set up by Kim Rhodes has been running to assist him and his family in the long-term recovery process.
"The long-term outcomes for him are not yet known, but (the family) have been told by his medical staff that Dan will not be the same man he was before the accident," it said.
"He is expected to be in hospital for quite some time yet.
"Dan is receiving exceptional care at Princess Alexandra Hospital but there will be many out-of-pocket expenses for (his mother) Karina whilst she's in Brisbane.
"Karina is preparing to be his full-time carer for as long as Danny needs her."
The Day for Dan will start at 2pm and will be a full family event with mini golf, barefoot bowls, live music and raffles.
An auction will run from about 5pm with prizes including vouchers to local businesses as well as a two-night stay at Peppers Salt Resort Spa at Kingscliff.
All money raised from the day will go towards assisting in his recovery.
"A really practical way to make a difference is to donate funds to reduce the financial strain at this time."
"Anything you can spare, however small, will be gratefully received by Karina who will then be able to focus solely on giving Dan the love and practical support he will need moving forward."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
