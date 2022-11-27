Christmas shoppers may have to wait a little longer before the new Kmart store opens in Armidale Central.
Kmart was scheduled to open their new store on December 1, but plans have been delayed due to "circumstances beyond their control", according to a statement from the megastore.
In the meantime, the current Kmart in Armidale Plaza will continue to trade with reduced stock as the team "works at a resolution" to ensure the new store opens as soon as possible.
Ben Smith, general manager of property for Kmart Group, said the Armidale Central landlord, Vicinity, was working hard at a resolution and he said the local Kmart team would continue working to ensure they were ready to open the new store as soon as possible.
"Whilst we still hope that we will be able to open as planned, we wanted to let the community of Armidale know as soon as we could that there may be a delay and that our priority is for the community to continue to have access to Kmart product," he said.
"We send our deepest apologies to the entire Armidale Community and very much look forward to welcoming everyone to our brand-new Kmart Armidale store soon."
Kmart is expected to make a formal announcement as soon as decision-makers are aware of when they can officially open.
The store is moving into the former Big W premises.
Two years ago, the Woolworths Group announced it was closing its Armidale Big W store in January 2021.
The premises has been empty since then, although it was converted into a donation centre to help flood victims earlier this year.
