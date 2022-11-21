The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

NSW Health is commencing the model in five local health districts, including Hunter New England

Eva Baxter
Mitchell Craig
By Eva Baxter, and Mitchell Craig
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DEBATE on the floor of NSW parliament over a petition to directly employ doctors in rural hospitals led to a "big win", Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.