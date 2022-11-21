Running from one side of Australia to the other has helped former RAAF William Burnett heal himself from osteoarthritis, depression and PTSD.
The 34-year-old was told a year after being discharged from the military in 2017 that he would be in a wheelchair by the time he was 35 due to his ailments.
Instead, he laced up his running shoes years later and began tackling a 4500km journey from Margaret River in Western Australia to Byron Bay in New South Wales, with the aim of raising money and awareness for veteran suicide.
He arrived in Armidale on Monday to eat lunch and sip a latte at the Goldfish Bowl on Rusden Street, and is only a few days from completing the 81-day challenge in Byron Bay's Wategos Beach.
READ MORE:
Mr Burnett refused the specialist's diagnosis that he would not be able to walk by his 35th birthday, and healed himself with meditation, breathwork, and a range of self-development lifestyle changes such as diet, sleep, water, and movement.
He had a choice about whether he would just lie down and accept the doctor's diagnosis or take responsibility for his own health.
When he was medically discharged from the RAAF in 2017, he was handed an A4 list of medical conditions including scoliosis of his spine, arthritis throughout all of the major joints in his body, PTSD and depression to name a few.
Mr Burnett's life spiraled for about 1.5 years due to a range of factors including the stress of having a family of four children to look after while not receiving financial support from the Department of Veteran Affairs DVA to which he was entitled.
And within a six-month period his friends in the RAAF had "cut him off" and stopped talking to him because he was no longer part of the "military machine".
"I've sacrificed birthdays, celebrations, family, marriages, and relationships, to protect my country. Now, who am I?" Mr Burnett said.
"We're not trained to go through that process. There's no one standing there to hold space for veterans to integrate service life into civilian life, and be like, 'everything's gonna be okay'."
Last week I had one of my followers reach out on Instagram, and she said, 'one of our friends from the regiments has just taken her own life yesterday'. This was the sixth or seventh one that I've received in three months.- Will Burnett
The difficult process of claiming benefits via the DVA has often aired during the Royal Commission into Veteran Suicide as it resumes hearings in Wagga Wagga on November 28.
Mr Burnett who was medically discharged and told he would not be able to work was also informed by the DVA that he had to find an advocate who would support him otherwise they would not process his application.
The RAAF veteran, who has served in Guam, Hawaii, America, China, Malaysia, Singapore and various places in the Middle East in logistics and as a Physical Training Instructor PTI eventually found an advocate.
"Once I received financial aid, they pretty much said, 'we're going to compensate you for this amount of money. After that we don't want to hear anything else'," Mr Burnett said.
"There are some ridiculous situations that veterans are finding themselves in and it's beyond a joke because I think 'how are they (the DVA) getting away with this?' People are taking their own lives.
"We've got Afghanistan, Vietnam and Iraq veterans, East Timor veterans, who can't even go out into public because of the high stimulus of people sounds and machinery. And then on top of that, they can't even afford to pay for groceries.
"Last week I had one of my followers reach out on Instagram, and she said, 'one of our friends from the regiments has just taken her own life yesterday'.
"This was the sixth or seventh one that I've received in three months."
Mr Burnett is pushing his body to the limits to raise awareness for veteran suicide and is even expected to achieve a Guinness World Record for the most ultramarathons run consecutively during his 4500km challenge.
There were a staggering 1,273 Australian Defence Force veterans and serving personnel who committed suicide from 2001 to 2019, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.