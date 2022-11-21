The Armidale Express
Will Burnett is running from Western Australia to New South Wales to raise awareness for veteran suicide

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 4:35pm
Running from one side of Australia to the other has helped former RAAF William Burnett heal himself from osteoarthritis, depression and PTSD.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

