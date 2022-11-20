JUST a glimpse of the challenges faced by those in wheelchairs was experienced by 213 students, 14 parents and five staff who took part in a unique challenge event at The Armidale School recently, which also honoured injured former Wallaby and TAS Old Boy Richard Tombs.
Back in 2018, Mr Tombs received a critical neck injury while playing soccer, largely confining him to a wheelchair.
Twelve months later, students from his old school proudly pushed him in the 14km City to Surf in which more than 250 TAS runners raised funds and the profile of the Guns Out for Tombsy Spinal Foundation.
In this year's event on November 11, dubbed 'Walk a mile in another man's wheels', students from Kindergarten to Year 11, in teams of four, wheeled themselves or pushed others around two distinct circuits on the school campus, taking in paths, speed bumps, gravel and the hard slog through soft grass on a sporting oval.
TAS Challenge and Service Co-ordinator Jim Pennington said the colourful event was about combining fun with a purpose, to build understanding and empathy for others less abled.
"Whilst there were obstacles, the motivation was for students to try and understand, even if for only a brief time, what life in a wheelchair must be like," he said.
"Having Richard at TAS for this event was incredibly special, offering inspiration for the students whilst at the same time allowing him to see first hand the strength of the TAS community."
Mr Tombs said the event was particularly significant for him, starting and finishing on Backfield, the oval where his rugby career began as a member of the TAS First XV and Australian Schoolboys in 1985-86. He then established himself with the NSW Waratahs and later playing five tests for the Wallabies.
"It was a fantastic event. I can't thank Jim, the students and the TAS community enough for getting involved and appreciating what it's like to have a few hours in a wheelchair, let alone a lifetime. The generosity of time and effort was just astounding," Mr Tombs said.
The event was also the final leg of this year's Triple Crown, an award for students who complete three significant challenge events during their time at TAS.
