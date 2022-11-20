The Armidale Express
TAS Old Boy Richard Tombs thanks The Armidale School after 'Walk a mile in another man's wheels' event

By Newsroom
November 21 2022 - 5:00am
JUST a glimpse of the challenges faced by those in wheelchairs was experienced by 213 students, 14 parents and five staff who took part in a unique challenge event at The Armidale School recently, which also honoured injured former Wallaby and TAS Old Boy Richard Tombs.

