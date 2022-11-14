Former university vice chancellor not in court as assault case adjourned

University of New England's former vice chancellor has had her case, where she is facing charges of assaulting a teenage girl, adjourned to next year.
Brigid Heywood again did not appear in Armidale Local Court, on Monday, after pleading not guilty via her defence lawyer Tom Taylor on September 26.
Mr Taylor, a partner in Canberra-based law firm Hugo, said on Monday he would not comment due to the fact the former VC had previously pleaded not guilty and that her case was "currently before the court for determination".
Heywood's criminal case was adjourned for mention in Armidale Local Court on Monday January 31, 2023.
The former VC was charged on August 1, with common assault and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place.
The charges relate to the alleged assault of a teenage girl at an event on International Women's Day in Armidale this year.
Heywood resigned from her prestigious role as Vice-Chancellor (VC) at the University of New England on August 5, ending about three years in the top position.
Shortly afterwards, UNE's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon Evans, stepped in to take over as acting VC while the University Council began the task of filling the position.
