The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Court

Former UNE Vice-Chancellor Brigid Heywood case adjourned for mention in Armidale Local Court

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 14 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former university vice chancellor not in court as assault case adjourned

University of New England's former vice chancellor has had her case, where she is facing charges of assaulting a teenage girl, adjourned to next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.