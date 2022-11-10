The Armidale Express
Exclusive

New England police say clues left behind at suspicious fire as Uralla arson probe ramps up

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
A series of suspicious fires are the centre of an investigation by a police strike force. Picture from file

DETECTIVES believe key evidence has been left behind at the scene of another suspicious fire.

