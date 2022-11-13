The ongoing wet weather has seen the cancellation of several sports events and pictures and the story has been the same for the local dressage organisation - Armidale Riding Club.
The effects of the rain are somewhat worse for a club who only comes together once a month.
But the sun was shining on them at the weekend as the club hosted their annual two-day championship event.
Competitors came from as far away as Scone to join in on the competition.
The level was also high with several competitors lining up in the FEI (international) level tests in the Prix St George and Intermediate Classes.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
