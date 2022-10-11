The Armidale Express
Robert Gordon and Rob Lenehan leading the push to split Guyra and Armidale councils

By Rachel Gray
October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Guyra locals are renewing a push to split from the Armidale Regional Council, saying they have had enough of being out in the wilderness and they want local representation.

